Contra Costa county reports five new cases of COVID-19

Contra Costa County health services announced Sunday that five new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in the county.

Of the five, four are being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa County. None of the four have a travel history outside of the United States or known contact with a confirmed case.

The fifth patient contracted COVID-19 after being in close contact with another person who had previously tested positive. The fifth case is isolated at home.

In total, nine confirmed cases of coronavirus exist in Contra Costa County. Of the earlier four cases, one remains hospitalized, while the other three are isolated at home.

“The coronavirus is here in our community. As we ramp up our testing, we expect to identify more cases. But there is still a lot we can do to slow down the spread and protect our most vulnerable." — Dr. Ori Tzvieli, acting Contra Costa Health Officer.

