Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies to get body cameras

article

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved buying body-worn and patrol-car cameras for sheriff's deputies – among the few law enforcement in California not to already employ this technology.

The agreement was part of the consent calendar that the Board of Supervisors approved 5-0 on Nov. 29, the Bay Area News Group first reported.

The contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., runs over 10 years and will cost the county $12.5 million overall, with an annual bill of about $1.2 million.

The sheriff’s office will save $5 million by entering the longterm agreement, according to the board of supervisors.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jimmy Lee declined to comment to the newspaper.