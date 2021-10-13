Contra Costa County Sheriff's vehicle damaged in Walnut Creek collision

A Contra Costa County Sheriff's vehicle was damaged in a collision late Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the sheriff's pickup truck rear-ended a Cadillac Esclade at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Road in Walnut Creek around 11 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the sheriff's vehicle to accelerate into the Esclade.

The CHP says the Sheriff's office will have to decide which agency will investigate the crash.