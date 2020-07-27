Contra Costa County supervisors approve fines for COVID-19 scofflaws

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors used its emergency powers on Tuesday to unanimously pass an ordinance establishing administrative fines for violations of public health orders involving wearing face coverings, social distancing and gatherings.

The ordinance is in effect immediately and allows infraction citations to be given to those who violate COVID-19-related county health orders.

County officials say the ability to issue infraction tickets would likely prove more responsive in addressing most violations than the current complaint procedure, and that such ticketing would enable better proactive enforcement.

For health order violations involving non-commercial activities, the amount of the fine is $100 for a first violation, $200 for a second violation, and $500 for each additional violation within one year of the initial violation.

For violations involving commercial activity, the amount of the fine is $250 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation, and $1,000 for each additional violation within one year of the initial violation.

If a violation continues for more than one day, each day is considered a separate violation.

The ordinance would also allow for anyone given a ticket to appeal that infraction, which would require filing a written appeal within 10 days after the ticket is given.

Among the Contra Costa County health order's requirements are that people must wear masks or other face coverings when inside, on the grounds of or waiting in line to enter any business. Also, indoor religious services and cultural ceremonies are prohibited. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.