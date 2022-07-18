Contra Costa County vegetation fire near Deer Valley Road contained

article

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek in Contra Costa County Monday evening.

Officials said structures that were originally threatened on both sides of Deer Valley Road are all protected.

The so-called Deer Fire was initially estimated at 30 acres, but Cal Fire officials in an update, said the final acreage was more like 14.75 acres. They considered the fire 100% contained just after 8 p.m.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misreported that this fire was in Marin County. A correction has been made. We regret the error.