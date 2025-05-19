Contra Costa County's 1st Black supervisor dies

Former Contra Costa County supervisor, Federal Glover, has died at the age of 69.

He died on Sunday at a San Francisco hospital, according to the East Bay Times.

A cause of death ws not revealed, but the East Bay Times noted that in 2007, Glover suffered complications from viral meningitis and pneumonia and was on dialysis as his kidneys failed.

In 2015, he underwent kidney and heart transplant surgery.

Glover made history as the county's first Black supervisor and served six terms.

Before that, he led in his hometown of Pittsburg as mayor and councilmember.

Before entering politics, Glover had a 22-year career at Dow Chemical and POSCO Steel. From 1978 to 1980, he was an employee of POSCO Steel in Pittsburg.

Glover championed health access, clean air, and racial equity.

His wife, Janis, told the East Bay Times, he lived with purpose and heart.

No memorial plans have been shared yet.

