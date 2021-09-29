Contract approved for Dennis Herrera to serve as GM of SF Public Utilities Commission

The contract for San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera to serve as the new general manager for the SF Public Utilities Commission was approved.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office issued a news release Tuesday noting hat Herrera has been serving as San Francisco city attorney for the past two decades and "will bring decades of experience serving City residents and advancing environmental policies around clean water and renewable energy through his nationally-recognized office."

Breed nominated Herrera in April. In June, the SFPUC Commission officially recommended him to serve as the agency’s next general manager.

In a series of tweets, Herrera said he's excited for the new role.