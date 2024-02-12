Controversial push to preserve Bay Area art deco movie theaters

In several Bay Area communities, housing advocates are pushing to preserve art deco movie theaters.

Housing advocates, from Berkeley to San Jose, are focusing on the land where there are historic theaters.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the historic Burbank Theater in San Jose is on property that's included in a new housing development.

And a Berkeley group trying to save the United Artists Theater was able to save the facade of that building, but they're still trying to save the rest of the building.

