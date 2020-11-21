Convicted Napa County rapist sentenced to 42 years in prison

article

A man convicted of raping a young family member was sentenced in a Napa Count court to 42 years in state prison this week

Raul De Jesus Garcia, 33, pleaded no contest in October to several charges, including forcible rape of a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

Garcia, also known as Ismael Deaquino, was charged in March after the victim and other family members contacted Napa County Child Welfare Services to report the crimes, which occurred between 2018 and 2019 when the victim was 10 and 11 years old, according to prosecutors.

During Garcia's sentencing on Wednesday, the victim, whose identity was not released because of her age and the nature of the crimes, submitted an impact statement to the court, prosecutors said.

"When I look at you, I see a monster, an abuser, a rapist, a drunk, and a fake. I can't even look at you anymore," the statement says.

"I am so much smarter, stronger, and I will continue to fight for my family. I am older now and am a warrior now. Not because of you, but because I'm still alive, I'm still standing here right now, and you've fallen, and will continue to fall. I will continue to grow and be great and successful in life," she said in her statement.