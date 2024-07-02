List of cooling centers open around Bay Area

Cities and counties in the Bay Area will be opening their cooling centers to the public starting Tuesday to help residents avoid the sweltering heat poised to prevail over the region through the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Sunday for the Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley, and Interior Monterey.

The following are the available cooling centers to the public:

American Canyon: American Canyon Library at 300 Crawford Way

Calistoga: Calistoga Community Center at 1307 Washington Street

Concord: Concord Senior Center at 2727 Parkside Circle

Greenfield: City Hall at 599 El Camino Real

Greenfield Community Science Workshop at 45 El Camino Real

Healdsburg: Healdsburg Senior Center at 133 Matheson Street

Napa: Napa Library at 580 Coombs Street

Petaluma: COTS Mary Isaak Center at 900 Hopper Street

Richmond: The County Employment and Health Services Department building at 1305 MacDonald Avenue

The Nevin Park Resilience Hub at 589 Nevin Avenue

Rohnert Park: Rohnert Park Community Center at 5401 Snyder Lane

San Jose: Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Avenue

Emma Prusch Farm Park at 647 South King Road

Roosevelt Community Center at 901 East Santa Clara Street

Santa Clara: Senior Center at 1303 Fremont Street

Community Recreation Center at 969 Kiely Boulevard

Central Park Library at 2635 Homestead Road

Mission Branch Library at 1098 Lexington Street

Northside Branch Library at 695 Moreland Way

Napa County: Yountville Library at 6516 Washington Street

Santa Rosa: Finley Community Center located at 2060 West College Ave

Steele Lane Community Center at 415 Steele Lane

Person Senior Wing at 2060 West College Avenue

Spray Ground at Prince Gateway Park at 171 Santa Rosa Ave.

St. Helena: St. Helena Public Library at 1492 Library Lane

Windsor: Senior Recreation Center Cooling Safe Haven at 9231 Foxwood Drive

Vacaville: Ulatis Community Center at 1000 Ulatis Drive

Tips

Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of cool water and when possible, electrolyte drinks to replenish hydration. Do not wait until you are thirsty.

Limit sun exposure – When possible, stay in air conditioning on hot days. If you don't have air conditioning, take cool showers or freeze a wet cloth to wipe down your head and neck.

Connect with your loved ones – Be sure to check on less mobile or older friends, family and neighbors who live alone, don't have air conditioning or are hesitant to use their air conditioner.

Clothing - Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.