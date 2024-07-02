List of cooling centers open around Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cities and counties in the Bay Area will be opening their cooling centers to the public starting Tuesday to help residents avoid the sweltering heat poised to prevail over the region through the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Sunday for the Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley, and Interior Monterey.
The following are the available cooling centers to the public:
American Canyon: American Canyon Library at 300 Crawford Way
Calistoga: Calistoga Community Center at 1307 Washington Street
Concord: Concord Senior Center at 2727 Parkside Circle
Greenfield: City Hall at 599 El Camino Real
Greenfield Community Science Workshop at 45 El Camino Real
Healdsburg: Healdsburg Senior Center at 133 Matheson Street
Napa: Napa Library at 580 Coombs Street
Petaluma: COTS Mary Isaak Center at 900 Hopper Street
Richmond: The County Employment and Health Services Department building at 1305 MacDonald Avenue
The Nevin Park Resilience Hub at 589 Nevin Avenue
Rohnert Park: Rohnert Park Community Center at 5401 Snyder Lane
San Jose: Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Avenue
Emma Prusch Farm Park at 647 South King Road
Roosevelt Community Center at 901 East Santa Clara Street
Santa Clara: Senior Center at 1303 Fremont Street
Community Recreation Center at 969 Kiely Boulevard
Central Park Library at 2635 Homestead Road
Mission Branch Library at 1098 Lexington Street
Northside Branch Library at 695 Moreland Way
Napa County: Yountville Library at 6516 Washington Street
Santa Rosa: Finley Community Center located at 2060 West College Ave
Steele Lane Community Center at 415 Steele Lane
Person Senior Wing at 2060 West College Avenue
Spray Ground at Prince Gateway Park at 171 Santa Rosa Ave.
St. Helena: St. Helena Public Library at 1492 Library Lane
Windsor: Senior Recreation Center Cooling Safe Haven at 9231 Foxwood Drive
Vacaville: Ulatis Community Center at 1000 Ulatis Drive
Tips
Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of cool water and when possible, electrolyte drinks to replenish hydration. Do not wait until you are thirsty.
Limit sun exposure – When possible, stay in air conditioning on hot days. If you don't have air conditioning, take cool showers or freeze a wet cloth to wipe down your head and neck.
Connect with your loved ones – Be sure to check on less mobile or older friends, family and neighbors who live alone, don't have air conditioning or are hesitant to use their air conditioner.
Clothing - Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.