Cooling centers help cope with extreme heat in the South Bay

All over the Bay Area, cities are trying to figure out how to cope with a heat wave, in the middle of a pandemic. Officials in San Jose, say it presents an extra layer of challenges.

So when San Jose opened cooling centers, like the one at the Camden Community Center, they required health screenings, masks, and social distancing inside.



"We have family tables, where families can come and use the internet and do distance learning. We also have individual tables and all of those have been set up to give adequate space," says Charlotte Graham of San Jose's Parks, Rec and Neighborhood services department.



But advocates worry that pandemic fears might keep people away. At Catholic Charities, they're asking churches and parishes to reach out and check on those at high risk like senior citizens and the disabled.



"Because there's very little we can do to stop this heat wave. But there's a lot we can do to intervene before a person's health is too far down the road," says Father Jon Pedigo of Catholic Charities.

The scorching temps are taking a toll on businesses too, when so many have shifted services outside.

Beat the heat at these cooling centers around the Bay Area



Pizza Antica at Santana Row, scrambled to get more umbrellas in time.



"We want to make sure that our staff and guests are as comfortable as possible, staying hydrated. Especially on the blacktop in the middle of the street, it can just radiate that heat right back to you," says Joe McCabe, GM of Pizza Antica.



And when they're working hard to bring customers back, they say this heat is the last thing they need.



McCabe says, "When it rains, it pours. Although a little bit of rain would definitely help right now."

In San Jose, the Roosevelt, Camden and Mayfair Community Centers are open for you to cool off from 1-9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.