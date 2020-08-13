Beat the heat at these cooling centers around the Bay Area

A heatwave is approaching the Bay Area prompting several counties to open cooling centers so residents can keep cool.

Temperatures in some areas are expected to reach the low 100s beginning on Friday. The hottest weather kicks in over the weekend.

RELATED: Excessive heat wave expected in Bay Area through early next week

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Santa Clara County, portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, Monterey, and San Benito counties.

Residents are urged caution in the hot weather, especially since breathing might be more difficult while wearing a mask.

Cooling Centers in Contra Costa County:

EHSD District Office

4545 Delta Fair Blvd.

Antioch



EHSD District Office

400 Ellinwood Way

Pleasant Hill



EHSD District Office

1305 Macdonald

Richmond

Hours of operation: Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 17-18 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County:

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

San Jose

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

San Jose

Mayfair Community Center

2039 Kammerer Ave.

San Jose

Hours of operation: Aug.14-16 from 1 to 9 p.m.

Mountain View Community Center

201 South Rengstorff Avenue,

Mountain View

Hours of operation: Aug. 14-15 from 1-7 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th Street,

Gilroy

Hours of operation: Aug. 14-15 from 1-5 p.m.

*No library services are available, and occupancy will be limited

