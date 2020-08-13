Beat the heat at these cooling centers around the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A heatwave is approaching the Bay Area prompting several counties to open cooling centers so residents can keep cool.
Temperatures in some areas are expected to reach the low 100s beginning on Friday. The hottest weather kicks in over the weekend.
RELATED: Excessive heat wave expected in Bay Area through early next week
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Santa Clara County, portions of Contra Costa, Alameda, Monterey, and San Benito counties.
Residents are urged caution in the hot weather, especially since breathing might be more difficult while wearing a mask.
Cooling Centers in Contra Costa County:
EHSD District Office
4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
Antioch
EHSD District Office
400 Ellinwood Way
Pleasant Hill
EHSD District Office
1305 Macdonald
Richmond
Hours of operation: Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 17-18 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St.
San Jose
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave.
San Jose
Mayfair Community Center
2039 Kammerer Ave.
San Jose
Hours of operation: Aug.14-16 from 1 to 9 p.m.
Mountain View Community Center
201 South Rengstorff Avenue,
Mountain View
Hours of operation: Aug. 14-15 from 1-7 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave.
Saratoga
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th Street,
Gilroy
Hours of operation: Aug. 14-15 from 1-5 p.m.
*No library services are available, and occupancy will be limited