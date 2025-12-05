'Cop Santa Claus' takes suspected Christmas tree thieves into custody in bizarre police video

The American Canyon Police Department in Napa County released a video of recovered stolen Christmas trees and wreaths taken from a Safeway Store. The bizarre video shows a strapped Santa Claus taking two Vallejo suspects into custody, set to music from the Dr. Seuss Classic, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’.

Strapped Santa

What we know:

Police said an American Canyon Safeway store on Monday reported that store staff discovered 24 Christmas trees and two crates of wreaths, valued at just under $2,400 that were taken from the front of the store.

Police said the store provided them with surveillance footage from the thefts that happened on Nov. 27. They said the suspects backed an empty pickup truck to the store, loaded it with the goods and made off with the decorations.

Investigators identified the suspects as Vallejo residents, 29-year-old Kayla Daniels and 39-year-old Joshua Gonzales. Officers served a search and arrest warrant at the suspects' Vallejo residence on Thursday.

All the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Safeway according to police.

In the police department's words, this would have been a "Grinchy Getaway" if not for the arrests. The pair were taken into custody and booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Cop Kris Kringle

Here's where it gets weird. A montage video of the law enforcement ordeal was posted to the department's Facebook page as a Reel, complete with an officer dressed as Santa Claus, a police department spokesperson confirms. Cop Kris Kringle is equipped with his service weapon, strapped to a holster on his side. Santa is looking tough with arms folded at the beginning of the video as "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" plays.

Santa Cop

When KTVU asked if the Santa outfit had anything to do with the arrest operation, the department said the officer wore the outfit solely for social media purposes.

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is seen processing the suspects, handcuffing them and putting them in the back of a squad car.

The department ends their video with their seal above the hashtag #makegoodchoices.

It remains to be seen if this video will land the department on the naughty or nice list. Was this social media made in poor taste?