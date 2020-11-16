Coping through COVID-19: Mental health and the pandemic

article

Watch "Coping Through Covid," a KTVU special report focused on mental health and the pandemic: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10:30pm

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, many people are feeling the effects of the stress, anxiety and uncertainty on their mental health. Even if you haven't lost a loved one to COVID-19, or fallen ill yourself, it is almost certain you are still feeling the stress of a changed world.

Everyone reacts differently to stress, but the data point to a nation on edge.

According to the CDC, 40% of people are suffering from at least one mental health or behavioral issue, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, or substance abuse.

That number is three to four times higher than levels reported just one year ago.

If you need help, here are some Bay Area resources available:

Advertisement

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386 or text 678-678.

LGBT National Help Center: 888-843-4564, Youth talkline 800-246-7743, Senior hotline 888-234-7243

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County: 1-800-309-2131

San Francisco Suicide Prevention: 415-781-0500 or text 'MYLIFE' to 741-741

Contra Costa Crisis Center: 800-833-2900 or text 'HOPE' to 20121.

Napa County Mental Health Crisis Services: 707-253-4711

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Sonoma County: 866-960-6264.

Santa Clara County Crisis Hotline: 855-278-4204

San Mateo Medical Center Psychiatric Emergency Services: 650-696-5915