Coronavirus crisis keeps Bay Area schools closed until May

Officials announced on Wednesday that six Bay Area public school districts are extending closures through May amid the coronavirus crisis.

Public health officials and county superintendents for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties made the decision to keep schools closed until May 1.

Originally, most schools were ordered closed on March 16 through the end of Spring Break in April in efforts to mitgate the spread of COVID-19.

But the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says longer school closures of eight or more weeks seem to be more effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 than shorter closures.

School officials underscored that the safety and wellness of students and staff is a top priority as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge around the Bay Area.

Public health experts say the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure is through social distancing, which means schools can't operate.

Gov. Newsom said last week that it was likely schools would be closed through the summer, but school districts hadn't made any formal decision.