Coronavirus death toll in California rises to 11 amid tighter restrictions

The coronavirus death toll in California rose to 11 as of Tuesday morning the state's public health department confirmed.

This comes after several counties and the government implemented drastic measures, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, closing schools and asking residents to stay indoors unless it's absolutely necessary.

There are 472 people who have tested positive for the virus across California and that number continues to rise as it does in most states as the White House pushes rushes to ramp up testing efforts.

On Monday, six Bay Area counties pushed forward legal orders for residents to shelter in place for at least three weeks starting on Tuesday.

The order impacts nearly 7 million residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, and the City of Berkeley. It limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs.