Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood.

Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The three woman died at the scene. Two men and a child were also taken to hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditon.

There were 81 people and five crew members aboard the five-car Amtrak train that was headed to Oakland. Officials said nobody was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The East Bay Times reported that the deadly crash occurred near an outdoor fundraiser for the family of a Brentwood resident who died less than a week ago.

Firefighters had already been called to the fundraiser to help someone who had fainted, and the crash happened as they were responding, the newspaper reported.