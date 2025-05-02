Coroner ID's body found in parked car in Union City

article

Authorities have identified the body of a man found last month in a parked vehicle in Union City.

Victim initially listed as John Doe

What we know:

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office said the man was Raul Torres, 36, of Hayward.

Torres was initially listed as a John Doe when officers found him deceased on April 14 in a car parked in the 33500 block of 3rd Street, according to the Union City Police Department.

Investigators believe the body may have been in the vehicle for several weeks before it was discovered.

"There were no signs of obvious trauma to the body, and foul play is not suspected at this time. An official cause of death has not yet been determined," the police department said.