Corruption charges filed against current and former San Francisco city employees

San Francisco's district attorney announced charges in a public corruption case against a city official and a former city employee on Thursday.

The director of San Francisco's Community Challenge Grant program has been charged with bribery and misuse of public funds.

Lanita Hernriquez, 53, and Rudolph Dwayne Jones, 56, both of Oakland, are both facing multiple felony charges, San Francisco's district attorney announced.

Henriquez is the director. Jones is the founder of RDJ Enterprises and a former city employee, according to the D.A. Brooke Jenkins' office. In addition, he served as deputy chief of staff to then Mayor Gavin Newsom.

The D.A.'s office said Henriquez issued grants to Jones in her official capacity totaling over $1.4 million.

"Ms. Henriquez was responsible for deciding who received government contracts she received herself as well as family members checks from the individual who owned these companies that she then turned around an awarded these contracts to," Jenkins said at an afternoon news conference.

In an earlier statement Jenkins said, "The public funds allocated to the City’s Community Challenge Grant Program are intended to benefit the communities of our City – not to line the pockets of government officials."

Jones also allegedly paid more than $150,000 to the director's family members.

Henriquez was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The D.A.'s office said, although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation.

