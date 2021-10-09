Expand / Collapse search
Costco, other retailers impacted by fewer Christmas trees this year because of drought, supply chain shortage

By Bradford Betz
Published 
News
FOX Business

After months of droughts and global supply chain shortages, Costco and other retailers may be selling fewer Christmas trees this Holiday season. 

The American Christmas Tree Association told Fox Business the shortage is industry-wide.

"Costco, and all retailers, will be impacted by the reduced tree supply this season," ACTA said in a statement. "We anticipate that most retailers that typically sell both live and artificial trees will continue to do so, although they will have limited supply compared to past years."

ACTA said the reduced supply can be attributed to extreme weather events in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest and supply chain congestion brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These challenges are real. That said, the majority of U.S. consumers will be able to find a Christmas tree this year," ACTA said. 

The Costco logo is seen on the exterior of a store in

The Costco logo is seen on the exterior of a store in Seattle. (Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The American Christmas Tree Association warned consumers last month to get their Christmas tree early.

"In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts," ACTA Director Jami Warner said in a statement. 

Even fake Christmas trees are facing challenges amid global supply shortages brought on by the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope that every person who wants a Christmas tree will find their perfect three this year," Warner said. "If I can give one piece of advice to consumers rights now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early."

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.