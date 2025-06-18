Cougar caught strolling California neighborhood

The Brief The mountain lion was spotted roaming a neighborhood in Forestville. Ring camera footage showed the cougar walking up to a home's front door. Mountain lions typically try to avoid human interaction.



A mountain lion was recently spotted strolling outside a home in Forestville, a rare but not unheard-of sighting in California.

Cougar on a casual stroll

What we know:

Ring camera footage showed the cougar walking up to a home’s front door.

The homeowner, only identified as Joanne, said she has the camera to monitor deliveries — but ended up capturing something "much wilder."

Joanne said she knew mountain lions roamed the area, due to the presence of deer, but she had never seen one so close before.

In the video, the big cat is seen casually walking along the home’s front path before hopping into a nearby tree.

"I shared the video to give neighbors a heads-up. It’s a rare and powerful reminder of the wildlife around us," Joanne said.

Mountain lions try to avoid humans

Dig deeper:

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, mountain lions typically avoid people. A person is more than 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than being attacked by a mountain lion.

Residents who live in areas where cougars like to prowl can reduce the chances of an encounter by installing outdoor lighting to make it more difficult for the animals to approach, removing dense vegetation near the home to eliminate hiding spots, and deer-proofing their properties to avoid attracting the lion’s primary food source.