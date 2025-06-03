Expand / Collapse search

8 teens arrested in Sonoma County home burglary

Published  June 3, 2025 6:23pm PDT
Sonoma County
FILE - Handcuffs sitting on a table. (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Image)

FORRESTVILLE, Calif. - Multiple teens were arrested on suspicion of burglary and vandalism after they allegedly broke into a Sonoma County home, according to sheriff's officials.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 3:22 a.m. Saturday to a report of a residential burglary in the 8200 block of Trenton Road in Forestville.

Homeowners were out of town

What they're saying:

A neighbor reported seeing someone enter the garage and turn off the lights. The neighbor knew the homeowners were out of town.

When deputies arrived, they found a damaged padlock on the garage door of the home. Inside the garage, they discovered a Toyota truck reported stolen to the Santa Rosa Police Department on May 29.

Deputies ordered anyone inside the home to exit, and eight teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 came out and were detained.

Their names were not released because they are minors.

Officials said the recently remodeled home sustained significant damage, including spray-painted walls, broken sheetrock, and holes in the subfloor.

They face felony charges.

The Source: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Sonoma County