County of Santa Clara public health department reports three new cases of COVID-19

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department confirms three new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County.

This brings the total number of cases to seven.

The fifth case is an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized. The investigation of this case has just begun and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife. Both are hospitalized, and the husband has chronic health conditions. The couple has recently traveled to Egypt.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the identities of those infected, additional information about the cases is not be released.

Health officials stress an increase in cases is not unexpected; officials will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases.

The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in the community.