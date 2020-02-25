Couple drives erratically, strikes homeless people, SF police patrol car

San Francisco police say two people drove erratically, hit a pair of homeless people with their white SUV, and then crashed into a police patrol vehicle.

Police say they got reports about 9:15 p.m. on Monday that the driver of an SUV drove up on a sidewalk and started yelling and threatening homeless people before striking two of them. Then, police say, the driver struck some buildings, a gate and several parked cars along Haight and Ashbury streets.

The couple in the SUV didn't stop, police said, and the two people who were hit, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers found the SUV near Crown Terrace and Twin Peaks Boulevard, where police say the driver intentionally crashed into a marked SFPD patrol car.

The occupants of the SUV, a man and a woman, were arrested. Video at the scene shows the woman walking away in handcuffs.

And that's when police put two-and-two together.

"The officers, after taking the two people in custody, realized the vehicle that struck them matched the description of the vehicle that had struck the two pedestrians at Haight Asbury 10 minutes prior," Lt. Dave Maron said.

The driver was treated at a hospital for injuries he sustained from the airbags going off in the car. The officers were uninjured.

