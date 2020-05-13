Couple to graduate from Cal State East Bay, will marry despite pandemic’s uncertainty

There are no large gatherings including graduation ceremonies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives.

A couple set to graduate Friday from Cal State East Bay is coping with this new world of social distancing as their dreams and plans have changed and evolved.

Karanjit Bihala and his fiance Harleen Dhadwal miss the life they had before the pandemic, but they are also grounded in reality.

They know they need to adapt to the whatever the future brings.

Cal State East Bay's graduation for the class of 2020 was originally scheduled to be held Friday at the football stadium on campus. But it's been cancelled by the pandemic.

"For the past four years, I've been imagining walking across that stage," said Dhadwal.

One year ago, the class of 2019 had the pomp and circumstance of a traditional graduation. This year, there is sadness and disappointment.

"It was devastating to hear we weren't going to be able to participate in graduation, to have my parents, my family and everyone there," said Bihala.

The couple earned their bachelor degrees in health science.This was their first time back on campus since the shelter in place order.

It was a moment for reflection as Bihala and Dhadwal captured this rite of passage with photos.

"My mindset is as many hurdles as there are, it's going to make the reward at the end better," said Bihala.

They are the first in their families to earn a college degree. Their parents are immigrants from India.

The couple is now applying to nursing school.

"Right now, I feel like I don't have control over my future, what's going to happen," said Dhadwal.

Bihala recently got his phlebotomist license so he started looking for work,"I'm scared that I'm taking all this time to apply and I won't get anything in return."

The couple had already paid nonrefundable deposits for a number of venues for their wedding in December.

It was a celebration in keeping with their Punjabi culture, with 400 guests coming from all over the world.

Now with the pandemic, they tell me the wedding will be postponed or downsized.

"Just having something at home, a small little get-together," said Bihala.

"We don't know what's happening in the next six months. December is a long time from now," said Dhadwal.

It's an education about adapting to an uncertain future.

"I like to think about the future, but I also have one foot inside reality and go day by day and see how it is," said Bihala.

Instead of walking across the stage on Friday to receive their diplomas, the couple said they will celebrate with a cake and a Zoom call with family.