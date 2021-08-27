Cousin of Bay Area man among those killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

After narrowly escaping Kabul himself, Qiamuddin Safi of San Leandro worried for his family left behind in Afghanistan.

He's now learned his cousin is among those dead after a suicide bomb explosion at Abbey Gate.

The attacks killed scores of Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

Safi evacuated to the East Bay earlier in the week, after Taliban forces quickly overthrew Afghan government and military within a matter of days. He documented his evacuation.

Safi's family says they received intelligence to get their family members to Abbey Gate as quickly as possible on Thursday for evacuations.

MORE: California father details evacuation from Afghanistan; relatives left behind

A second explosion was rumored to have happened at the Baron Hotel, but Major General Hank Taylor of the Department of Defense says that never happened.

The latest numbers from the White House show about 110,600 people have been relocated since Aug. 14.

In the last 24-hour period of evacuations, 12,500 have been taken away from Kabul airport.

Before he knew his cousin had died, Safi told KTVU it was painful to have left without his relatives.

Advertisement

"I have a strong pain inside," he said earlier in the week. "It's going to hurt me inside."