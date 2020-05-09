COVID-19 by the numbers in the Bay Area, as of Saturday May 9

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk vented on social media Saturday about Alameda County public health orders preventing Fremont's Tesla plant from resuming production, and threatened to file a lawsuit and move operations to another state.

Three cruise ships without any passengers will idle at the Port of Oakland starting this weekend while the U.S. embargoes cruise operations. The port said it is making berth space available because about 100 cruise line ships worldwide are seeking safe harbor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on May 18, San Francisco retailers such as bookstores; florists; music stores; hobby, toy and game stores; home furnishing and home good stores; cosmetics and beauty supply stores; musical instrument and supply stores; and sewing and fabric stores can reopen for storefront pickup.

Stanford Children's Health announced Friday that it would resume non-emergency medical procedures for the first time in six weeks.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider participating in Governor Gavin Newsom's "Great Plates Delivered" program that provides meals to older adults at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease.

Marin County officials Friday reminded business owners that they have until June 1 to file their business property tax statement without paying a penalty.

Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park reopened at 7 a.m. Saturday but with limits on the number of people allowed and with park monitors stationed to determine compliance with social distancing.

Union City on Monday will partially reopen city administration offices that have closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide, there are 64,561 cases, and 2,678 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. On Friday, there were 62,512 cases and 2,585 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region: