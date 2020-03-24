COVID-19 death toll in Santa Clara County continues to rise, now at 16

Santa Clara County added additional deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus to its rising counts of each on Tuesday.

The updated numbers were 16 deaths and 375 infected by Tuesday morning, with 125 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus being hospitalized. There were 321 cases and 13 deaths in the previous update from the county.

County Executive Jeff Smith estimated that up to 10,000 people in the county could be infected, and mentioned that the county believes many more individuals that are not presently sick could be infected.

The county also said that as of Monday, it had tested just 647 individuals in its public health labs. The county is also only presently capable of running a maximum of 100 tests per day without commercial lab help.