COVID-19: Events with over 1,000 people at Oakland-owned properties canceled through end of March

Officials with the city of Oakland announced Wednesday, the cancellation of any events with 1,000 people or more in city-owned properties in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. As part of a declaration of local emergency, the order is in effect for events scheduled between March 12 and March 31.

This does not include the Oakland Coliseum or Oakland Arena, which are owned by the Joint Powers Authority. JPA will issue its own information regarding guidelines in light of the disease.

"This action is a prudent, precautionary step that will position the City to respond to the emerging challenges posed by the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Schaaf tweeted on Wednesday that Alameda County Public Health Department is recommending postponing or cancelling non-essential mass gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

“Our first priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of all Oaklanders, as well as those who visit our city,” Schaaf said. “Although there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 within Oakland right now, postponing large gatherings will help prevent the spread of the virus."

In addition, the city is partnering with Alameda County to prevent the disease's spread among the city's unhoused or homeless residents. The city and county are increasing direct outreach to distribute hand sanitizers, hygiene packets and informational handouts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delivery of additional portable toilets, and hand washing stations is being sent to 20 encampment sites.

The city and county is increasing hygiene services to RV Safe Parking sites and there will be additional cleaning and supplies at indoor shelters.

Residents can check the county's health page for the latest updates.

