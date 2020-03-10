COVID-19: Large gathering ban to go into effect for Santa Clara Co.

Santa Clara County’s ban on large gatherings of more than 1,000 people goes into effect Wednesday to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Small businesses in downtown San Jose said they are already taking a financial hit.

"Yesterday was one of our slowest nights on record in almost six years of operation at Paper Plane,” said George Lahlouh, co-owner of Mini Boss and Paper Plane.

Lahlouh said 10 parties reserved by tech companies at Paper Plane have been cancelled after Facebook called off its F8 Developer Conference, an estimated loss of $50,000.

“That’s a lot of money on the table for small businesses like ours,” said Lahlouh.

Lahlouh worries business will only get worse now that a ban in Santa Clara County prohibits large gatherings of more than 1,000 people under a legally binding order.

“It’s kind of crazy to see,” said Mini Boss & Paper Plane Co-Owner Dan Phan. “I haven't seen that as a business owner yet.”

At SAP Center, events featuring Tony Robbins, Marc Anthony, a Cirque de Soleil show have all been taken down from the electronic sign. Three San Jose Sharks games are also impacted.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen the decrease in tips which is now making me worried about rent and other bills,” said Mini Boss Bartender Daniel Lease.

To date, there are 157 confirmed cases in California including 45 in Santa Clara County.

Governor Newsom said a federal report-identified Santa Clara County as an area of concern for community spread of coronavirus.

“Santa Clara County I thought wisely last night, I advised large crowds over 1,000,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The San Jose Downtown Association worries about the ban's long-term impact. Many businesses are looking to reduce spending and re-examine work shifts.

“All that business you don't get back, we are looking for the story for 2020, March is going to be a lost month for us,” said Scott Knies of the San Jose Downtown Association.

Brittania Arms is now planning to host viewing parties for San Jose Sharks games if fans can't attend.

“We don't hold 10,000 plus people, we don't even hold a 1,000 people plus,” said Sonny Walters of Brittania Arms. “For us, it will be a small group that are die hard Sharks fans.”

