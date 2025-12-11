San Jose students under investigation for 'human swastika'

The Brief Eight students at Branham High in San Jose formed a 'human swastika" and posted a photo on social media. The school district says the students are facing unspecified disciplinary action. San Jose police are investigating, along with Santa Clara prosecutors.



A group of high school students in San Jose are under investigation after they were seen in a social-media post forming a "human swastika" on the football field on campus,.

The incident happened at Branham High School and was first reported by the Jewish News of Northern California. The post has since been taken down.

Shocking post circulated on social media

What we know:

"What we see on the photo is what appears to be young people on a field, a play field of some sort who are lying down and have arranged their bodies in the shape of a Nazi swastika," said Teresa Drenick, deputy director of the Northern California American Jewish Committee.

Drenick said the incident is shocking and a hate crime.

"It is a terror symbol that is aimed at causing fear and disruption in a school community," she said.

But it was more than just the human swastika.

"It was accompanied by a quote from Adolf Hitler calling for the death of Jews," Drenick said. "There can be no misunderstanding as to the intent behind the actions of these young people."

School officials have condemned the swastika as an unmistakable symbol of genocide. They say they are taking action against the students involved.

In a statement, Robert Bravo, superintendent of the Campbell Union High School District said in part, "Our response cannot be limited to discipline alone. We are committed to using this incident as an opportunity to deepen education around antisemitism, hate symbols and the historical atrocities associated with them."

Rabbi and mayor speak out

What they're saying:

Rabbi Yigal Rosenberg of Chabad of Santa Clara said, "It's deeply disturbing…a disgusting, repulsive act."

Rosenberg said the incident comes as Jews prepare for Hanukkah beginning on Sunday. He says he doesn't know the motivation, including whether it's some kind of joke or prank.

"It's another thing if you post it online and you have thousands of people who are going to subsequently watch and unfortunately like, laugh, comment, give some sort of emoji, that's taking it to a whole another level," Rosenberg said,

In a post on X, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan wrote, "What happened at Branham High School was not a joke, not a prank and not self-expression - it was an act of hatred. The fact that this was planned and posted publicly makes it even more disturbing."

He continued, "This behavior has no place in our community, and it will not be tolerated. I stand with our Jewish residents and support real accountability for everyone involved."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan