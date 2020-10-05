COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in SF, allowing public pool reopening

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department opened its only outdoor pool for lap swimming starting Monday as COVID-19-related restrictions have eased in the city.

The Mission Pool, located at 101 Linda St. near 19th and Valencia streets in the Mission District, is allowing lap swimming on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with restrictions including a limit of four people in the water at any time, city officials said.

People will also have to submit to a temperature check before entering the pool, must be at least 14 years old, and must make a reservation for $7 for a one-hour time slot.

A full list of pool policy modifications can be found here.

San Francisco last Wednesday moved down a tier on the state's system for COVID-19 reopenings, with limited indoor dining and other activities now approved.