COVID-19: San Francisco mayor announces expedited hiring of health care professionals

As health care workers, public health officials, and the government continue to make preparations and adjustments to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday, she is waiving provisions in order to expedite the hiring of health care professionals to respond to the pandemic.

The mayor's declaration allows the Department of Public Health (DPH) to hire nurses and other front line health care workers more quickly. Typically, the hiring process for nurses takes six months or more. The mayor's office said the declaration allows the city to hire qualified, licensed nurses “on the spot,” rather than through the normal months-long process.

"Our health workers are on the front lines of this public health emergency and as the situation evolves, we need to make sure we have enough nurses available to care for people who need medical care,” Breed said. "I want to thank all the health care workers that have been working night and day to support our community, and we hope this new policy can relieve some of the pressure on our health care system.”

Supervisors Ahsha Safai and Catherine Stefani both supported the mayor's action as a critical defensive move in the fight against the disease. Tuesday was San Francisco's first day of a shelter-in-place order that left the city's streets empty and only essential movements, for the most part, were allowed.

Mayor Breed's declaration is valid through the power of the local emergency she declared on February 25. This latest declaration is in effect for 30 days, and can be extended for another 30 days through an executive order. The mayor can also rescind her local emergency, which would cancel her declaration on health care professionals.

An invitation-only nurse hiring fair will be hosted by DPH this weekend at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The hiring fairs will continue until all vacancies are filled, the mayor's office said.