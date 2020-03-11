COVID-19: San Francisco mayor announces relief efforts for small businesses

Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday efforts by the City of San Francisco to provide relief for small business owners affected by a downturn linked to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are starting with a million dollars for this fund which will provide at least $10,000 grants for small businesses, said Mayor Breed, during a news conference in Chinatown, an area she says has been hit hard. “We are allowing small business to defer that the next round of quarterly business taxes to next in February of 2021.

The mayor said that the city will work to make sure that all community-based organizations that receive funding from the city continue to receive that funding to survive.

During the public announcement that was added by members of the Board of Supervisor, State Senator Scott Wiener highlighted safety nets already available to employees who have found themselves without a job or hours cut at a small business affected by the downturn.

Among the items that he said workers can take advantage of is paid family leave, partial unemployment for those who find themselves on a reduced work schedule.

While businesses experiencing financial hardship can apply for a 60-day extension to pay their payroll taxes.

On the other side of the bay in downtown Oakland, one small business was hit hard on two ends stating with Asian, which saw reductions in manufacturing because of the coronavirus outbreak

“A lot of the products that are not locally sourced are coming from Asia,” said Nenna Joiner, Owner, Feelmore Adult Gallery Oakland, Berkeley.

For the products that she did have, there was less foot traffic so she has focused on technology to market and move her products.

“We use Postmates just like other agencies, food agencies use it to deliver food to their clients so we use it,” Joiner said.

She tells us that a lot of the small businesses in downtown Oakland rely on the customers who walk by after visiting another business, but that isn’t happening right now as evidence at nearby Buffet Fortuna on Broadway and 8th, which is now close temporarily because business as slowed.

“Many of the dishes there have to be prepared – at least eighty dishes every day, every night and since business since business is down, they’re wasting so much food,” said Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce

At the Pacific Renaissance Plaza, further evidence that the effects of the coronavirus got far beyond sickness by also creating an economic strain, Peony Banquet Hall has temporarily closed its doors.

While on MacArthur Boulevard, the owner of USA Nails has already had to take drastic measures after she said business slowed by 50% since the outbreak.

“I have to pay tax, I have to pay rent, I have to pay for everything, I have to pay employee,” said Suan Le. “I don’t know how long this will go on like this and how long I can handle this business… maybe one month or two months, three months, six months.”

Businesses are turning to their local organizations for help and advice to keep their livelihood from going under.

Carl Chan with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce is seeking health from local governments with assistance to keep them afloat in an unpredictable and turbulent time.

“We’re hoping there will be some sort of assistance for the small business owners, whether they be small business loans or some type of help so that they can continue to operate,” he said.

The City of Oakland told KTVU Wednesday that the Department of Economic Development’s Business Assistance Center can refer small business owners the help they need to navigate the uncertain times.

