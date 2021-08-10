COVID-19 testing site in Marin County closed for not having a business license, officials said

Marin County health officials shut down a COVID-19 testing site for not following appropriate procedures or having permission to conduct tests.

Public health officer, Dr. Mark Willis, told the San Francisco Chronicle, workers were not wearing uniforms and did not have a business license.

The site was operated by the company Community Wellness America and Willis confirmed that the group was using a state-approved lab.

The company has had similar issues while operating in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, and Washington state, according to the Chronicle.