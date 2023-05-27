COVID outbreak will shut down part of Vallejo city hall next week, officials say

article

A COVID outbreak is forcing Vallejo officials to close part of City Hall for three days next week, the city said Friday.

The Planning and Development Services Counter will be shut down through Thursday because of the disease, according to a statement. The rest of City Hall is to open after Memorial Day on Monday.

Online and telephone services may be delayed due to personnel absences, and staffing in some other departments may be sporadic, the statement said.

"Unfortunately, we will need to close the public counter next week due to severely low staffing availability and out of an abundance of caution for the public and our employees," Assistant City Manager Terrance Davis said in the statement.

The closing was triggered by positive test results, the city said. Affected employees will be out of the office for at least five days. The public counter and offices will be sanitized during the closure, the city said.