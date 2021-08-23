COVID vaccine mandatory for all NYC teachers, staff with no opt-out option

All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday as the nation's largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation's most populous city.

"This will require that all staff of every kind- principals, teachers, staff, custodians, you name it- must have at least one dose by September 27," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mandate covers approximately 148,000 school employees and contractors.

The city hasn't immediately said what the penalty will be for refusing, or whether there will be exemptions. The previous vaccinate-or-test requirement had provisions for unpaid suspensions for workers who didn't comply.

At least 63% of school employees already have been vaccinated. That figure doesn't include those who may have gotten their shots outside the city.

School starts Sept. 13 for the city's roughly 1 million public school students.

It's not immediately clear how unions representing teachers and other school employees will react. The city Education Department says it's discussing the matter with them.