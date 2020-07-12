Coyote approaches residents in Moraga

A small coyote approached two people in a neighborhood in Moraga on Saturday evening, according to police in the East Bay town.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the coyote approached a person walking in the area of Rimer Drive. The coyote then ran toward a nearby bicyclist. Neither was bitten or injured in the encounter.

Moraga police and animal services officers responded to the neighborhood. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was also notified.

The coyote was last seen running into an orchard in the area.