CPUC suspends robotaxi request in San Mateo and Los Angeles counties

State regulations in California have suspended Waymo's robotaxi requests in San Mateo and Los Angeles counties, following concerns from local leaders and the injury of at least one cyclist in San Francisco.

The CPUC suspension could last for up to 120 days, beginning on Wednesday.

Last week, leaders in San Mateo and Los Angeles counties wrote protest letters to the CPUC after Waymo’ indicated it wanted to increase robotaxi service in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles.

And at least one supervisor has been very vocal about his hesitations.

"Since Waymo has stalled any meaningful discussions on its expansion plans into Silicon Valley, the CPUC has put the brakes on its application to test robotaxi service virtually unfettered both in San Mateo and Los Angeles counties," San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Vice President David J. Canepa said in a statement to KTVU. "This will provide the opportunity to fully engage the autonomous vehicle maker on our very real public safety concerns that have caused all kinds of dangerous situations for firefighters and police in neighboring San Francisco."

San Mateo County made the request after Waymo submitted a letter on Jan. 19 to the CPUC, asking the state regulators to approve its proposed expansion of its Automated Vehicle Passenger Services into portions of the Peninsula, as well as the southwest region of Los Angeles County.

The company has already been serving a portion of San Francisco, from Lands End to Bernal Heights. The autonomous car began offering rides for a limited time in November in Santa Monica, Century City, West Hollywood, Mid-City Koreatwon and downtown L.A.

Waymo received approval for its plans to expand where it can provide its passenger carrier service from the California Department of Motor Vehicles just days before.

Waymo's representatives met with some members of the San Mateo County Board of supervisors and county executive officer Mike Callagy, Michelle Durand, the county’s chief communications officer, told the Los Angeles Times.

Waymo told the LA Times said that ahead of the company’s application to expand its service area, it reached out to stakeholders including county officials, local first responders, cities, bike coalitions and others.

On Feb. 7, a cyclist was injured in San Francisco'S Potrero Hill by a Waymo vehicle.

The car was stopped at a four-way intersection when a large truck was driving through in the opposite direction. A cyclist was near the truck and crossing into the Waymo vehicle’s path. When the cyclist became visible, the Waymo vehicle applied its brakes but was not able to avoid the cyclist, the company said in a statement.