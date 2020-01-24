Crash closes all lanes on SB Highway 101 in San Martin

article

A vehicle accident in San Martin on Friday closed all lanes of southbound Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol reported at 1:42 p.m. that the crash happened on Highway 101 just north of E Middle Ave.

Injuries were reported but authorities haven't provided details on the extent of those injuries.

All lanes remain blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.