A single-car crash on Interstate 680, near the Sunol Grade slowed down traffic during the early morning Tuesday commute.

The CHP reported the crash just before 2:50 a.m. in the Dublin-Pleasanton area.

Authorities said the crash caused a mess on the highway, with gravel and oil visible on the road.

At one point, all 3 southbound lanes of I-680 were shut down.

Officers were able to reopen one of the lanes.

The driver suffered minor injuries.