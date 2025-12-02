Traffic collision blocks lanes on Highway 87 in San Jose

A traffic collision Tuesday morning closed several lanes on a San Jose highway.

Crash reported late morning

What we know:

The crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:09 a.m. on northbound Highway 87, just north of Curtner Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. There were reports that a 2-year-old was trapped in one of the vehicles, though officials have not confirmed that.

Scene video showed three charred vehicles in the middle of the highway.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Severe traffic alert issued

The CHP issued a severe traffic alert as all lanes were blocked. Drivers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Officials did not provide an estimated time for the highway to reopen.