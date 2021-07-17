Crash kills 1, injures 2 others along I-580 in Emeryville

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly traffic collision that shut down Interstate 580 off-ramps in the Emeryville area for several hours overnight.

The crash happened at Emery Street and West MacArthur Boulevard in Emeryville around 10:05 p.m.

Video from the Citizen App shows two vehicles with several first responders working to rescue the occupants inside. Both vehicles suffered major damage.

It's unclear what caused the deadly crash.

All off-ramps are now open, according to the CHP.