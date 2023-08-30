CHP arrest driver after 20-mile chase into Lafayette

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday arrested a driver after a 20-mile chase into Lafayette, which ended in a crash.

CHP officers said they tried to pull over a stolen car on Highway 4 at San Marco Boulevard in Pittsburg.

The driver didn't stop and CHP officers chased the car to Highway 24 in Lafayette.

The driver crashed west of Pleasant Hill Road, the CHP said.

Officers said they pulled the driver from the car and made an arrest.

No more information was released.