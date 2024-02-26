'Major' crash on I-280 shuts several lanes in San Francisco

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Three cars were involved in a collision that shut several lanes of I-280 in San Francisco on Feb. 26.

Three cars were involved in a crash on I-280 that shut down several lanes of the freeway in San Francisco on Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol described it as a "major injury collision," but there was no information yet on how many people were hurt.

The CHP said at 3 p.m. it would take about an hour to reopen the four southbound lanes that were shut as part of the investigation. The crash occurred south of the Geneva Avenue on-ramp.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.