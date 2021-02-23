'Crazy warm' weather for Bay Area, temps could reach 80s

It's not even spring yet and it feels like summer in the Bay Area.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the weather on Tuesday will be "crazy warm" with temperatures in the mid-70s in most areas.

Santa Rosa could even reach 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, the weather service issued a wind advisory Wednesday morning through Wednesday at 10 p.m. for the North Bay and East Bay hills as well as the Santa Cruz mountains.

Temps should drop by Friday and be cooler, in the 60s, through the weekend.