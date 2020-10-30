Crews battle large fire at DTLA commercial building, 1 firefighter hurt

Firefighters spent two hours battling a large blaze at a Downtown Los Angeles commercial building Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in the 800 block of South San Julian Street. The fire later upgraded to a "greater alarm" structure fire with more 100 firefighters assigned.

The fire was extinguished after two hours, LAFD said.

The massive blaze left one firefighter hurt. He's expected to be OK.

Officials say things got dangerous Friday night so firefighters on the roof and inside the building were pulled out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

