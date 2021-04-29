Crews extinguish Pittsburg vegetation fire that burned close to homes

article

Crews with the Contra Conta County Fire Protection District extinguished a vegetation fire in Pittsburg Thursday afternoon that burned up a hillside and near several homes.

With gusty winds when the blaze was first reported around 4 p.m., firefighters focused their intial efforts on protecting the homes threatened along Kirker Pass Rd in the area of Nortonville Rd.

Around 30 minutes later, firefighters gained the upper hand on the fire and delcared forward progress stopped.

As of 5 p.m., crews remain on scene and are working to water down the hillside and look for any other hotspots.