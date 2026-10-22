Crews begin to repair crumbling Pacifica Pier

The Brief Construction crews are assembling two 400-ton cranes to begin temporary stabilization work on the Pacifica Pier. A section of the pier near the concrete walkway is sagging into the shoreline, threatening underground utility infrastructure on Beach Boulevard. The $6 million emergency project is intended to prevent a total collapse during winter storms and will not allow the pier to reopen to the public.



Construction crews in Pacifica on Thursday began assembling massive equipment to temporarily stabilize the Pacifica Pier ahead of an expected rainy winter.

Crews fixing pier

What's happening:

Starting at 6:30 a.m., crews hauled part of one crane onto Beach Boulevard in front of the pier. An additional 20 truckloads of equipment are scheduled for delivery between Thursday and Friday. Work on the temporary fix could begin as early as Monday.

A section of the pier near the concrete walkway is sagging into the shoreline. Starting next week, crews plan to drive giant piles into the ground to lift the sagging structure back into place.

Before driving the piles, workers must assemble two 400-ton cranes to get the necessary equipment into position.

Preventing total collapse

Why you should care:

The crumbling Pacifica pier. Oct. 22, 2026

City leaders emphasized that the project is an emergency measure to prevent a total collapse into the ocean and will not reopen the pier to the public.

"The Pacifica Pier is a local asset... then we run the risk of further deterioration during winter storms," said Pacifica City Manager Sean Charpentier.

Underground utilities—including water and wastewater lines—run directly beneath the street adjacent to the pier. Officials warned that a full structural collapse could heavily damage the road and critical infrastructure beneath it.

"I walk out here every day," said Pacifica resident Meg Gorny. "It would be nice to save the pier."

The temporary stabilization project costs approximately $6 million. The Pacifica City Council is funding the work using reserve funds and insurance, though city officials plan to apply for state emergency funds to recoup the expenses.

Officials have not set an exact timeline for completion, but aim to finish most of the work as quickly as possible before winter weather hits.