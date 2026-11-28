The Brief Demonstrators marched along Monument Boulevard in Concord on Friday night to protest a recent surge in federal immigration enforcement in the East Bay. The family and friends of 48-year-old Leoncio Machado Lopez are searching for information after federal agents took him into custody in Concord on Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security declined to discuss specific law enforcement operations, stating it enforces the nation's laws daily across the country, including in California.



Demonstrators took to the streets in Concord on Friday night to protest what advocates describe as an uptick in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the East Bay.

Community speaks out

The march and protest took place along the Monument Boulevard corridor.

What they're saying:

Advocates for the immigrant community said there has been a recent surge of federal agents taking away people in the area who are suspected of being undocumented.

"It really saddens me and depresses me. Nobody should be treated that way," Concord resident Maria Morris said.

The demonstration comes as loved ones of Leoncio Machado Lopez search for answers after he was taken into ICE custody on Tuesday.

According to family friend Teresa Bolla, federal agents removed the 48-year-old from Concord while he was in the area to pay his cellphone bill at a store on Monument Boulevard.

"It's just not right," Bolla said. "I didn't think I was going to be this emotional, but it's hard stuff."

The backstory:

Bolla said Machado Lopez came to the United States from Guatemala eight years ago, is undocumented and works for a landscape company.

"I want Leoncio to be back with his family in Guatemala," Bolla said.

Machado Lopez's daughter, Wendy Machado, spoke to KTVU from Guatemala.

She said she received a brief phone call from her father on Thanksgiving morning letting her know he was being held in Florida, though she remains unsure of his exact whereabouts and is worried about how he is being treated.

"I don't know, I'm trying to locate him," Wendy Machado said. "I know nothing, nothing at all."

She added that her father had planned to stay in the U.S. and work for another year to save enough money to buy a home in Guatemala and reunite with his family.

The other side:

When reached for comment regarding the recent ICE activity in Concord, the Department of Homeland Security issued a written statement.

"For operational security and the safety of our officers, ICE will not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations," the statement read. "Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country, including in California."

Calls for enforcement to end

At Friday night's protest, organizers called for an end to federal agents removing immigrants from their communities.

"We are the voice for the ones that don't have a voice," said Fabiola Juarez, a protest organizer with United 925. "We're all humans. We all belong on this earth."

What's next:

Advocates have vowed to continue their demonstrations.

Another group, Indivisible Resisters Contra Costa, plans to rally in Martinez on Saturday to speak out against ICE activities in the Bay Area.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews